Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $35,574,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $13,709,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $6,990,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $1,411,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

NASDAQ MILE opened at $7.09 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.57) by $8.20. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Metromile, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE).

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.