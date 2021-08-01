Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.63 Billion

Brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will post sales of $3.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 billion. Illinois Tool Works reported sales of $3.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.95 billion to $15.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Shares of ITW opened at $226.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.97. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $182.54 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

