FirstService (TSE:FSV) Price Target Raised to C$239.00 at TD Securities

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its target price lifted by TD Securities to C$239.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FSV. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a neutral rating and set a C$222.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James downgraded FirstService to a market perform rating and set a C$216.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$236.00.

TSE FSV opened at C$232.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$213.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. The firm has a market cap of C$10.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.88. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$147.94 and a 1 year high of C$239.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 23.29%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

