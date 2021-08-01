Head to Head Comparison: Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) & Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

80.3% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gamida Cell and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamida Cell 0 0 3 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Gamida Cell presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 292.44%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, suggesting a potential upside of 438.70%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Gamida Cell.

Risk & Volatility

Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gamida Cell and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.66) -3.11 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.25 million ($2.05) -4.66

Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gamida Cell and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamida Cell N/A -100.66% -55.78% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -27.14% -25.52%

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including allosteric and canonical EGFR mutations; and various early stage pipeline programs of allosteric mutations in kinases related to cancer and/or rare genetic diseases. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.