Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Price Target to $31.00

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BCEL. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $5.49 on Thursday. Atreca has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $202.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.52.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Atreca by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 33,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Atreca by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Atreca by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Atreca by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,490,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,180,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

