Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AXLA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80. Axcella Health has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,040,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 21,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.