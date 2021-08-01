Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.22% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $15.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $76.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,005 shares of company stock worth $449,130,095. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after buying an additional 32,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.