Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,405 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Reed’s worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Reed’s by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,131,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 862,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 447,632 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 9.2% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 807,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reed’s in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 26.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REED stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.20. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $1.68.

Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Reed’s had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a negative return on equity of 239.42%.

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; Ginger Candy; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

