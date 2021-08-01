Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,000 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the June 30th total of 508,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Astrotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Astrotech alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 878.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Astrotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 87,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Astrotech by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 567,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

ASTC opened at $1.08 on Friday. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 1,686.07%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.