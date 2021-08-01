Woodward (WWD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $121.56 on Friday. Woodward has a one year low of $73.23 and a one year high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.83.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

