Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,362 Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Support.com worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SPRT opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30. Support.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

