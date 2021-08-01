Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in scPharmaceuticals were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 13,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. 62.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.38. scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Analysts predict that scPharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

