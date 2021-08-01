Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,691 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,598,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,177,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,672,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,000,000 after purchasing an additional 416,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New Mountain Finance by 22.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

NMFC opened at $13.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.28.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $67.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.19 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 99.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

