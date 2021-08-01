Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of INmune Bio worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INMB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMB stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $241.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.82.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $190,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,028.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

