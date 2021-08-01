Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYG. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

