UBS Group AG Has $49,000 Stake in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (NYSEARCA:PAK) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06. Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $31.90.

