Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 408,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

PEI opened at $2.03 on Friday. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $43,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $838,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,940 shares of company stock valued at $966,325 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.