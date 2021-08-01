Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 53,680 Shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,680 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AgroFresh Solutions were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,173,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.96. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

