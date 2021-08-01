Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.32% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.79. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.37 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

