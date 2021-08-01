Raymond James Reiterates Outperform Rating for OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OGC. Barclays downgraded shares of OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.55.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$188.57 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2304842 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

