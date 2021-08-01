EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Sells $12,102,467.55 in Stock

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,377,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $12,102,467.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get EyeGate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 29th, Armistice Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $100,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $730,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.