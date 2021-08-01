Michael J. Jackson Sells 47,932 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael J. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AutoNation alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Michael J. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $5,188,500.00.

AN stock opened at $121.33 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth $47,569,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after buying an additional 413,090 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5,070.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,885,000 after buying an additional 366,984 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $25,430,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth $20,729,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.