UBS Group AG Invests $50,000 in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $975,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $319,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zanite Acquisition during the first quarter worth $235,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zanite Acquisition alerts:

Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Zanite Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zanite Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.