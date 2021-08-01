UBS Group AG Invests $50,000 in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY)

UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

EPHY stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

