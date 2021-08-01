UBS Group AG Has $52,000 Stock Position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in XOMA were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in XOMA by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XOMA by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded XOMA from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on XOMA in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $365.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.53 and a beta of 0.94. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 11.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at $459,887.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

