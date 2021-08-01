Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 21.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $11.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $118.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

