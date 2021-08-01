UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nathan’s Famous were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 78.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATH opened at $64.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.25. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $78.89.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

