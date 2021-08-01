UBS Group AG Cuts Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FJUL opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $35.11.

