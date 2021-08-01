Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Price Target to $21.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.93.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 23.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% during the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

