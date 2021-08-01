Harmonic (HLIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Harmonic to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $894.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00, a PEG ratio of 280.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

