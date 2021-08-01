Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $301.40 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.34. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $9.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Daniel Roitman acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,058.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines.

