Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Short Interest Update

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 932,600 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ADIL stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.61. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

