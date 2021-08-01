Bright Health Group (BHG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Bright Health Group to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Health Group stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Several research firms recently commented on BHG. Citigroup began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

