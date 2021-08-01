UBS Group AG Cuts Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,588 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,161,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,035,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $28.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

