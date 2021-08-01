Contrasting Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Sprott (NYSE:SII)

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) and Sprott (NYSE:SII) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Green Dot and Sprott, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Dot 0 6 4 0 2.40 Sprott 0 2 0 0 2.00

Green Dot presently has a consensus price target of $60.09, indicating a potential upside of 30.43%. Sprott has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.89%. Given Sprott’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprott is more favorable than Green Dot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Sprott shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Green Dot and Sprott’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Dot $1.25 billion 2.00 $23.13 million $1.29 35.71 Sprott $121.78 million 7.77 $26.98 million $1.05 35.05

Sprott has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Dot. Sprott is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Green Dot and Sprott’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Dot 0.16% 5.02% 1.26% Sprott 21.45% 10.35% 8.14%

Summary

Green Dot beats Sprott on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards. It also provides money processing services, including cash transfer services that help consumers to add funds directly to an account at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services that enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services that include tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a consumer-friendly loan that enables tax refund recipients. It markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores; mobile applications; and various direct-to-consumer channels, such as online search engine optimization, online displays, direct mail campaigns, mobile advertising, and affiliate referral programs, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Pasadena, California.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts. Further, the firm also provides broker-dealer activities. Sprott Inc. was formed on February 13, 2008 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

