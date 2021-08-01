Calix (NYSE:CALX) PT Raised to $37.00 at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CALX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research began coverage on Calix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of CALX opened at $46.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52. Calix has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $49.99.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Calix by 23.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Calix by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

