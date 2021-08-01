Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) to Hold

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $144.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.34. Airbnb has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares in the company, valued at $31,659,269.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

