Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alector Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Its product portfolio includes AL001, AL101, Al002 and AL003 which are in clinical stage. Alector Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get Alector alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALEC. boosted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of ALEC opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61. Alector has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative return on equity of 69.73% and a negative net margin of 1,122.03%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 14,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $271,646.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,368 shares of company stock worth $7,207,984. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alector by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alector by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Alector in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alector (ALEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.