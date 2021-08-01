Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 200.93% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.28 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $573.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
