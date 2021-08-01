Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ (ICPT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 200.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ICPT. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.32.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $17.28 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $573.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.