Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Price Up 4.2% on Strong Earnings

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 153,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,248,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 9.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Yamana Gold by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 422,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 325,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Yamana Gold by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,975,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Yamana Gold by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after buying an additional 2,509,833 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

