Analysts Anticipate Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Billion

Analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to announce $8.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.05 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $6.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $34.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.24 billion to $37.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $34.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.93 billion to $39.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

