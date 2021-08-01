Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will post $1.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.48 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year sales of $6.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Big Lots by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.36. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

