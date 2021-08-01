Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price objective raised by TD Securities to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SES. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cormark set a C$4.28 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.43.

Shares of SES opened at C$4.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

