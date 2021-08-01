BMO Capital Markets Raises Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.33.

OTCMKTS:TOLWF opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

