Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$110.00 at TD Securities

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price target lifted by TD Securities to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of TSE MEQ opened at C$110.49 on Wednesday. Mainstreet Equity has a 1-year low of C$62.98 and a 1-year high of C$110.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

