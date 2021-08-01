Truist Securiti Comments on Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $159.63 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $163.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.09.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,792,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,401,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,872,000 after purchasing an additional 88,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,563,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,479,000 after purchasing an additional 250,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

