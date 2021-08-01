Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Down to $25.24

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.24, but opened at $24.00. Griffon shares last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 3,096 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Griffon by 59.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Griffon by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

