Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Up 5.7%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 8,493 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 950,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.25 million, a PE ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 1.89.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $531,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $445,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,899 shares of company stock worth $1,476,836. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,791 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,920 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,179 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

