Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Down 7.8%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)’s stock price traded down 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $110.71 and last traded at $111.25. 16,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 538,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. cut Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,137,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,815,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,854,000 after purchasing an additional 899,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,885,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,908,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,776,000 after purchasing an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,184,000 after purchasing an additional 224,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

