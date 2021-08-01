Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Capital

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Energous alerts:

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.71 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.30.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Energous will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 20,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $51,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 19,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $47,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 328,587 shares in the company, valued at $821,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,638 shares of company stock worth $364,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Energous in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energous by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 236,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.